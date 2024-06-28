Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Jerash Holdings (US) had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $21.57 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ JRSH opened at $3.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.85 and a beta of 0.81. Jerash Holdings has a 12-month low of $2.77 and a 12-month high of $3.97.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Jerash Holdings (US)’s dividend payout ratio is -285.67%.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sport and outerwear. The company offers t-shirts; jackets and pullover; pants and shorts; crew neck, polo shirts, and tank tops made from knitted fabric, as well as personal protective equipment. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Hong Kong, Jordan, and internationally.

