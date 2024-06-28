Jessup Wealth Management Inc Decreases Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc decreased its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,396 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 1.4% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paralel Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.5% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 46,042 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $23,214,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 37.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,569 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,413,000 after acquiring an additional 8,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNH stock traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $492.15. 3,905,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,147,568. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $498.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.61. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $436.38 and a 12-month high of $554.70.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Baird R W raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

