Jessup Wealth Management Inc Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 38,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,495,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 34,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 8,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Down 0.0 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.25. The stock had a trading volume of 21,495 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day moving average of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

