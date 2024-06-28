Jessup Wealth Management Inc Sells 4,745 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Jessup Wealth Management Inc reduced its position in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,402 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the quarter. Star Bulk Carriers makes up about 2.4% of Jessup Wealth Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jessup Wealth Management Inc owned 0.28% of Star Bulk Carriers worth $5,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SBLK. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 1,787.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,624 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Down 0.1 %

SBLK traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. 337,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,914. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a one year low of $16.57 and a one year high of $27.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Star Bulk Carriers Increases Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shipping company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $259.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.78 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 20.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.30%. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

