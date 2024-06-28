Jet Protocol Trading 11% Lower This Week (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Jet Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jet Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and $135,504.58 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

