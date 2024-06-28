Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Boosted by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dempze Nancy E grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 23,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 153.3% in the third quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 53,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,257,000 after acquiring an additional 32,084 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 691,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fusion Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the third quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 32,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

JNJ traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $146.73. 2,116,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,351,429. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $353.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $143.13 and a 52 week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.39 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.07.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

