Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $146.77 and last traded at $146.27. Approximately 1,234,257 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 7,344,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.80.

A number of brokerages have commented on JNJ. Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $169.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

The stock has a market cap of $350.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $154.19.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 45.26%. The company had revenue of $21.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. NBW Capital LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.3% in the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,612,000. OMC Financial Services LTD acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 64.7% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 5,701 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

