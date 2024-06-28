Joseph Gebbia Sells 1,500 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,313,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 24th, Joseph Gebbia sold 5,442 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $816,300.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Joseph Gebbia sold 44,990 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $6,750,299.60.

ABNB stock opened at $151.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $150.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.85. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.24 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $97.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. HSBC cut shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. OMC Financial Services LTD purchased a new position in Airbnb in the first quarter worth approximately $2,322,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Airbnb by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 166,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,636,000 after buying an additional 59,383 shares during the period. Ogborne Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Airbnb by 15.4% in the first quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the first quarter valued at about $265,292,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

