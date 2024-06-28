JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,781 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises 0.4% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JPST traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,773,759. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.93 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.35.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

