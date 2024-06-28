Kava Price Tops $0.44 on Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 28th. Kava has a total market capitalization of $478.68 million and $7.26 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kava Token Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,856,222 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

