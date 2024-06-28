KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $76.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KBR shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

In other KBR news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KBR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in KBR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,044,986 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,823,000 after purchasing an additional 52,679 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of KBR by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,084,559 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $170,915,000 after acquiring an additional 331,749 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,058 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,559,000 after acquiring an additional 99,196 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in KBR by 359.9% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,467,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $77,193,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:KBR opened at $64.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. KBR has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of -33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.07.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.65% and a positive return on equity of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that KBR will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. KBR’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

