KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.00

KCR Residential REIT (LON:KCR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 9 ($0.11), with a volume of 168 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.50 ($0.11).

KCR Residential REIT Trading Up 5.9 %

The company has a market cap of £3.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,000.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.43, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9.02 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.48.

KCR Residential REIT Company Profile

K&C REIT PLC is a publicly owned real estate investment trust. It invests in the real estate markets of Central London. The firm invests mainly in residential properties. K&C REIT PLC is based in United Kingdom.

