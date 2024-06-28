Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI) Short Interest Update

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V (NYSE:KCGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 92.3% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Price Performance

NYSE KCGI remained flat at $11.09 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,376. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.85.

Get Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V alerts:

Institutional Trading of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 350,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 137,055 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the first quarter worth about $421,000. Kim LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V in the 4th quarter valued at $2,037,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 67,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 15,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V during the fourth quarter valued at $1,096,000.

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Company Profile

Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Westbury, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kensington Capital Acquisition Corp. V and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.