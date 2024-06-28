KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,416,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,191,000 after purchasing an additional 289,258 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,284,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,116,000 after purchasing an additional 902,032 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,203,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 16.2% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 8,344,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,216 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 22.4% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 8,079,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $17.50 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

KeyCorp Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE KEY traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.21. 20,160,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,739,741. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). KeyCorp had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 103.80%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Articles

