Keyera (TSE:KEY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $37.99

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$37.99 and last traded at C$38.05, with a volume of 7039 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$37.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KEY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Keyera from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$38.18.

Keyera Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.11.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.52 by C($0.21). Keyera had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of C$1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.92 billion. On average, analysts expect that Keyera Corp. will post 2.1818182 earnings per share for the current year.

Keyera Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Keyera’s payout ratio is 128.21%.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

