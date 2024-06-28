Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Shares Purchased by AMF Tjanstepension AB

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 96.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,692,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828,913 shares during the period. Keysight Technologies accounts for 2.0% of AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned about 0.97% of Keysight Technologies worth $264,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, with a total value of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,071.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE KEYS traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,063,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,222,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.43 and a 200 day moving average of $150.69. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.57 and a 1-year high of $172.72.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KEYS. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.33.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

