KHD Humboldt Wedag International (OTCMKTS:KHDHF) Shares Down 16.2%

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG (OTCMKTS:KHDHF – Get Free Report) shares were down 16.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 755 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 177% from the average daily volume of 273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

KHD Humboldt Wedag International Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.71.

About KHD Humboldt Wedag International

(Get Free Report)

KHD Humboldt Wedag International AG provides engineering products and services for the cement industry. It operates through Capex and Plant Services segments. The Capex segment offers process technology, design, engineering, project management, and the supply of technical equipment including grinding, pyro process, and system automation; and organizes training for cement plant personnel through e-learning program SIMULEX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KHD Humboldt Wedag International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KHD Humboldt Wedag International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.