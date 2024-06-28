Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $8.56

Shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.56 and last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 24258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.72.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.85.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $812.54 million during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 162.87% and a net margin of 13.98%.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. Dividend Announcement
About Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets disposable products in Mexico. The company offers baby diapers, training pants, swim pants, wet wipes, shampoos, creams, bar soaps, and feeding products. It also provides toilet papers, napkins, facial tissues, paper towels, feminine pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate wipes, and menstrual cups.
