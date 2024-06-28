Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) CEO Sells $360,930.00 in Stock

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $360,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,627,533.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kirby Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of KEX traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $120.53. 127,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,504. Kirby Co. has a 12 month low of $72.11 and a 12 month high of $124.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.17.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Kirby’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kirby

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kirby by 56.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 398 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 28.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 551 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

