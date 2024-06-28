KOK Tops 24-Hour Volume of $161,414.89 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One KOK token can now be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. KOK has a market cap of $420,312.87 and $161,414.89 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KOK has traded 25.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00087608 USD and is down -49.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $127,328.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

