Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.50

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $40.50 and last traded at $40.50, with a volume of 3 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Koninklijke Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Koninklijke Vopak had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 32.95%. The company had revenue of $356.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Koninklijke Vopak will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products to the energy and manufacturing markets worldwide. The company operates LPG and chemical gas, industrial, chemical, and oil terminals; and owns and operates specialized facilities consisting of tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines.

