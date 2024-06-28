Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ (KTOS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Benchmark in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $25.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 23.70% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KTOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James upgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. JMP Securities began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.21. 61,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,227,902. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.09. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $277.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 0.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $63,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,246.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $147,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 384,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,101,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $63,665.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,118 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,246.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,720 shares of company stock worth $3,391,521. 2.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTOS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 190,604 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 64,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

