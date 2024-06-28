Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Price Target Cut to $65.00

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $95.00 to $65.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.80% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Shares of KRUS traded down $20.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.02. 807,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,462. The firm has a market cap of $696.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.03 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.30. Kura Sushi USA has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $122.81.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). Kura Sushi USA had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $57.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.65 million. Analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Kura Sushi USA

In other Kura Sushi USA news, Director Seitaro Ishii sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $549,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,390.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,356,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 913,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,428,000 after acquiring an additional 104,063 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth about $10,940,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,039,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 4th quarter valued at $2,991,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

