Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.75 to $12.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ladder Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.70.

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.28 on Tuesday. Ladder Capital has a 12 month low of $9.08 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 88.41, a current ratio of 88.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.05%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $787,000. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 27,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ladder Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ladder Capital by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,234,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,043,000 after purchasing an additional 28,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

