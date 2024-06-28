LayerZero (ZRO) Trading Down 9.4% Over Last Week

LayerZero (ZRO) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. One LayerZero token can currently be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00004273 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, LayerZero has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. LayerZero has a total market cap of $285.09 million and approximately $156.17 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

LayerZero Token Profile

LayerZero’s launch date was June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation.

Buying and Selling LayerZero

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 2.58771802 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $164,247,615.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

According to CryptoCompare, "LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 2.58771802 USD and is up 1.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 161 active market(s) with $164,247,615.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/."

