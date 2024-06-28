Leslie Buist Buys 1,000 Shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ) Stock

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:PMZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Leslie Buist purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$12.94 per share, with a total value of C$12,940.00.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.

