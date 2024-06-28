LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK.TO) Director Acquires 10,830.00 in Stock

LifeSpeak Inc. (TSE:LSPK.TO – Get Free Report) Director Michael Stuart Held bought 28,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of 0.38 per share, for a total transaction of 10,830.00.

LifeSpeak Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for mental health and total wellbeing education for mid and enterprise-sized organizations in Canada and internationally. The company offer digital educational resources, such as consumable videos, podcasts, and tailored articles for depression, stress management, and financial health; and on-demand workout library, automated, and live sessions in areas, including general fitness, nutrition, mindfulness, cardio, strength, yoga, pre-natal, Pilates, and others.

