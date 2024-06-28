Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic lowered Light & Wonder from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Light & Wonder from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $97.00) on shares of Light & Wonder in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Shares of LNW stock opened at $106.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Light & Wonder has a 1-year low of $62.16 and a 1-year high of $108.90.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.23. Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.01 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Light & Wonder in the third quarter worth $36,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Light & Wonder in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells game content and gaming machine; video gaming terminals; video lottery terminals, including conversion kits and spare parts; and table products, including automatic card shufflers, deck checkers, table roulette chip sorters and other land-based table gaming equipment.

