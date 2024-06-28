LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of LightPath Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

LightPath Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LPTH opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.39. LightPath Technologies has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $48.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.25.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.94 million. LightPath Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.72% and a negative return on equity of 18.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LightPath Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of LightPath Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPTH. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 929,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 83,649 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $93,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 46,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 2,819,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 310,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,571,852 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 211,626 shares during the last quarter. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light; and infrared products, including catalog and custom infrared optics.

Featured Articles

