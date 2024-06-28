Lincoln Capital Corp Acquires Shares of 20,600 Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Lincoln Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 20,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Lincoln Capital Corp owned approximately 0.10% of Broadwind at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 68.9% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 47,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Broadwind by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,606,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,450,000 after buying an additional 324,226 shares in the last quarter. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadwind

In other Broadwind news, insider Daniel E. Schueller sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $26,274.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,523.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BWEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadwind from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Broadwind in a research note on Friday, May 17th.

Broadwind Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Broadwind stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,967. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Broadwind, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $73.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.72.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $37.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.13 million. Broadwind had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadwind Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Stories

