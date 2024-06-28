Lincoln Capital Corp Has $2.14 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,107 shares during the quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 261,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 250,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,642,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 127,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after purchasing an additional 40,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Barclays upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. HSBC increased their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE TSN traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 168,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,738,255. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.71, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.94 and a twelve month high of $62.04.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -110.11%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.