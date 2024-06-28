Lincoln Capital Corp Purchases 775 Shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO)

Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its position in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:VFMO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp owned approximately 0.99% of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VFMO. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $349,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,656,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF by 15.3% during the third quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VFMO traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $149.82. 16,430 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $148.24 and its 200-day moving average is $142.63. The firm has a market cap of $509.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF

The Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (VFMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum index. Vanguard U.S. Momentum Factor ETF seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong recent performance as determined by the advisor. VFMO was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

