Lincoln Capital Corp Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lincoln Capital Corp raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 200,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises approximately 6.5% of Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Lincoln Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,232,000. Elk River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Bennett Associates Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,903,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period.

IEFA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.57. The stock had a trading volume of 12,483,117 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.11.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

