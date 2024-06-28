Lincoln Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 632 RH (NYSE:RH)

Lincoln Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RH by 120.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RH by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other RH news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.99, for a total transaction of $288,990.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,465,279.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eri Chaya sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.92, for a total value of $27,992,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $28,897,430. 28.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen cut their target price on RH from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush decreased their target price on RH from $320.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $310.46.

Shares of RH stock traded up $5.04 on Friday, hitting $244.34. The company had a trading volume of 333,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,326. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.20 and a 200-day moving average of $271.07. RH has a twelve month low of $207.26 and a twelve month high of $406.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.51.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.32). RH had a negative return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 2.72%. The company had revenue of $726.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that RH will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

