Lincoln Capital LLC Sells 211 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Lincoln Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises 1.7% of Lincoln Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Barclays raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Otis Worldwide Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $96.50. The company had a trading volume of 548,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,223. The firm has a market cap of $39.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $96.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.85. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $100.84.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 9.99%. Equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In related news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total value of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

