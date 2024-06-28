Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) PT Raised to $38.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Lincoln National from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lincoln National from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $31.20. 487,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,718. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Lincoln National has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.75.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.27. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 55,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total value of $1,795,486.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,165.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the first quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 3,930.8% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

