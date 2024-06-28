Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Lion Electric from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an underperform spec market wgt rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins downgraded Lion Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1.74.

Get Lion Electric alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Lion Electric

Lion Electric Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LEV opened at $0.87 on Tuesday. Lion Electric has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $196.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 2.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Lion Electric by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lion Electric

(Get Free Report)

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.