Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Lion Electric from $2.25 to $1.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bank Financial lowered Lion Electric from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an underperform spec market wgt rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins downgraded Lion Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on Lion Electric from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lion Electric presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1.74.
Lion Electric Stock Down 3.5 %
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $55.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.82 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 18.99% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. On average, equities analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lion Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Lion Electric by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Lion Electric by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 17,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Lion Electric by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
