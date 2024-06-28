Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LEV. National Bank Financial lowered Lion Electric from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an underperform spec market wgt rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins downgraded Lion Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.
Lion Electric Stock Down 3.9 %
Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.28 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Lion Electric Company Profile
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
