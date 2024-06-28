Lion Electric (TSE:LEV) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at B. Riley

B. Riley upgraded shares of Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on LEV. National Bank Financial lowered Lion Electric from a sec perform spec market wgt rating to an underperform spec market wgt rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Desjardins downgraded Lion Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

Lion Electric Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at C$1.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$275.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.69. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of C$1.16 and a 12-month high of C$3.53.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$74.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$97.28 million. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 43.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

