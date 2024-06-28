Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Shares Gap Down to $2.82

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $2.74. Lloyds Banking Group shares last traded at $2.76, with a volume of 750,403 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LYG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.75 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.55.

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $43.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.33.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,986,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,491,000 after buying an additional 228,359 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 94.4% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 20,270 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 309,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 12,334 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,285,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 411,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the last quarter. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

