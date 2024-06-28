Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Buys Shares of 1,111 Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amgen by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 37,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after purchasing an additional 16,376 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its position in shares of Amgen by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 1,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 11,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. William Blair upgraded Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays upgraded Amgen from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $336.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.35.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock traded up $2.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.77. The stock had a trading volume of 190,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,764,467. The company has a 50-day moving average of $299.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a market cap of $169.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.44 and a fifty-two week high of $329.72.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.09, for a total value of $662,811.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,094,268.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

