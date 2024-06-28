Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Has $218,000 Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,277,785,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,024,438 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,207,780,000 after buying an additional 1,870,307 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $875,592,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,497,332 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,876,309,000 after buying an additional 590,533 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,053,424 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $628,473,000 after buying an additional 307,479 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total transaction of $1,286,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,563,166 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $9.14 on Friday, reaching $555.90. 918,897 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,556,594. The company has a market cap of $249.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $481.75 and a 200-day moving average of $535.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $433.97 and a one year high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Adobe from $653.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their target price on Adobe from $705.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ADBE

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.