Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Has $787,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. UBS Group AG increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,743,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,367,000 after buying an additional 4,032,713 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,090.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,844,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,749,000 after buying an additional 3,521,531 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $105,807,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $76,327,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,026,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,990,000 after buying an additional 1,915,733 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.13. 302,547 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,169,843. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.82. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $36.66.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

