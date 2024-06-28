Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,434,406,000 after acquiring an additional 141,322 shares during the last quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 655.7% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Linde Price Performance

NASDAQ LIN traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $441.09. The stock had a trading volume of 112,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,150. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $358.37 and a 52-week high of $477.71. The company has a market cap of $212.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. Linde’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Linde in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. HSBC decreased their target price on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

