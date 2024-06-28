Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 10,852 JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:JGLO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Separately, Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $392,000.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JGLO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.55. 1,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,021. JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $45.26 and a 52 week high of $62.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.95.

JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Global Select Equity ETF Global Select Equity ETF (JGLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation through an active management that invests in stocks of any capitalization located in both developed and emerging markets.

