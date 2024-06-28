Lockerman Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,380 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG)

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBAG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.69. 3,908 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,202. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.62. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.03 and a 12 month high of $46.94.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.

