Lomiko Metals (CVE:LMR) Shares Up 16.7%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (CVE:LMR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 16.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 627,606 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 849,554 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Lomiko Metals Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$12.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02.

Lomiko Metals Company Profile

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite and lithium deposits. The company's flagship project is its 100% owned La Loutre graphite property located in Laurentian region of Quebec. The company was formerly known as Lomiko Resources Inc and changed its name to Lomiko Metals Inc in October 2008.

