LongView Wealth Management Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

LongView Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 1.2% of LongView Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,254,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,463. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $69.78 and a 52-week high of $102.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

