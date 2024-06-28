LongView Wealth Management Has $1.67 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

LongView Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 165,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 489.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

MGK traded down $2.79 on Friday, hitting $314.21. The company had a trading volume of 255,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,791. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $294.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $281.01. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $218.10 and a 1-year high of $319.44. The stock has a market cap of $20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.