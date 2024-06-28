LongView Wealth Management Has $4.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

LongView Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.0% of LongView Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 86.1% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,418,000 after buying an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,286,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.27. 414,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 702,560. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $229.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.87.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

