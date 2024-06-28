LongView Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

LongView Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 32.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 616.0% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BIV traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.89. 699,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,136,593. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.98. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $70.43 and a 12-month high of $76.76.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

